Lineup For Tonight’s RAW Includes The Second Night of the Draft
Tonight’s RAW will be the second and final night of the 2020 WWE Draft, and several matches and segments have also been announced.
The list of talent available for drafting includes: Andrade, Bayley, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Erik (of The Viking Raiders), Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Billie Kay, Lana, Keith Lee, The Miz & John Morrison, Riddick Moss, Natalya, Titus O’Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, R-Truth, RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION), Matt Riddle, The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan), Peyton Royce, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford), Braun Strowman, Tamina, Akira Tozawa, Zelina Vega, Bray Wyatt, Sami Zayn, Lars Sullivan
The matches and segments include:
* Seth Rollins to give RAW farewell address
* Mustafa Ali to explain being in RETRIBUTION
* Dual-Brand battle royal for a shot at Asuka’s RAW Women’s title
* No Disqualification: Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black
