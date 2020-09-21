wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s RAW Includes WWE Champion In Action

September 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW will include a rematch between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee, who battled last week. The show features:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee
* RAW Underground: Braun Strowman vs. Dabba-Kato
* Winner Gets RAW Tag Team Title Shot at Clash of Champions: Andrade & Angel Garza vs. Dominik Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading