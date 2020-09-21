Lineup For Tonight’s RAW Includes WWE Champion In Action

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW will include a rematch between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee, who battled last week. The show features:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee

* RAW Underground: Braun Strowman vs. Dabba-Kato

* Winner Gets RAW Tag Team Title Shot at Clash of Champions: Andrade & Angel Garza vs. Dominik Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy