Lineup For Tonight’s RAW Includes WWE Champion In Action
September 21, 2020 | Posted by
Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW will include a rematch between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee, who battled last week. The show features:
* Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee
* RAW Underground: Braun Strowman vs. Dabba-Kato
* Winner Gets RAW Tag Team Title Shot at Clash of Champions: Andrade & Angel Garza vs. Dominik Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy
