wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV

April 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor ROH Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, featuring the fallout from Supercard of Honor. The lineup includes:

* ROH TV Title Proving Ground: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Rhett Titus
* Christopher Daniels vs. Cole Karter
* Isiah Kassidy vs. Action Andretti
* Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty) in action
* The Righteous in action
* Nyla Rose in action
* Zak Knight in action
* Anna Jay in action

