Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, featuring the fallout from Supercard of Honor. The lineup includes:

* ROH TV Title Proving Ground: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Rhett Titus

* Christopher Daniels vs. Cole Karter

* Isiah Kassidy vs. Action Andretti

* Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty) in action

* The Righteous in action

* Nyla Rose in action

* Zak Knight in action

* Anna Jay in action