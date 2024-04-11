wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, featuring the fallout from Supercard of Honor. The lineup includes:
* ROH TV Title Proving Ground: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Rhett Titus
* Christopher Daniels vs. Cole Karter
* Isiah Kassidy vs. Action Andretti
* Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty) in action
* The Righteous in action
* Nyla Rose in action
* Zak Knight in action
* Anna Jay in action