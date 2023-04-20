wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV Includes TV Title Match
April 20, 2023 | Posted by
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH on HonorClub TV tonight, which features a ROH World Television title match. The lineup includes:
* ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Colt Cabana
* Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Heather Reckless
* El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Gringo Loco
* Lance Archer vs. JAH-C
* Brian Cage vs. Joey Jett
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Lee Moriarty
* Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Lee Johnson & Cole Karter
* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Nick Comoroto
* Iron Savages vs. Ren Jones & Logan Lynch
* Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade
* The Kingdom vs. Action Andretti & Darius Martin