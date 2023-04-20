Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV Includes TV Title Match

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH on HonorClub TV tonight, which features a ROH World Television title match. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Colt Cabana

* Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Heather Reckless

* El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Gringo Loco

* Lance Archer vs. JAH-C

* Brian Cage vs. Joey Jett

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Lee Moriarty

* Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Lee Johnson & Cole Karter

* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Nick Comoroto

* Iron Savages vs. Ren Jones & Logan Lynch

* Willow Nightingale vs. Robyn Renegade

* The Kingdom vs. Action Andretti & Darius Martin