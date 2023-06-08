Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV: NJPW Strong Women’s Title Match

Ring of Honor will present a new ROH episode tonight on HonorClub TV, with Willow Nightingale defending the NJPW Strong Women’s title. The lineup includes:

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Rachael Ellering

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Christopher Daniels

* Dralistico vs. Willie Mack

* The Kingdom vs. El Combarde & El Dragon

* Rey Fenix vs. Gravity

* Robyn Renegade vs. Kiera Hogan

* Vertvixen vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Sonny Kiss, Jeeves Kay & Slim J vs. Darius Martin, Action Andretti & AR Fox

* Griff Garrison vs. Lee Moriarty

* The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. The Workhorsemen & Shane Taylor

* Zack Clayton vs. Matt Sydal

* Proving Ground Match: The Embassy vs. Marcus Kross, Eli Isom & Cheeseburger