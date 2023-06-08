wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV: NJPW Strong Women’s Title Match
June 8, 2023
Ring of Honor will present a new ROH episode tonight on HonorClub TV, with Willow Nightingale defending the NJPW Strong Women’s title. The lineup includes:
* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Rachael Ellering
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Christopher Daniels
* Dralistico vs. Willie Mack
* The Kingdom vs. El Combarde & El Dragon
* Rey Fenix vs. Gravity
* Robyn Renegade vs. Kiera Hogan
* Vertvixen vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Sonny Kiss, Jeeves Kay & Slim J vs. Darius Martin, Action Andretti & AR Fox
* Griff Garrison vs. Lee Moriarty
* The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. The Workhorsemen & Shane Taylor
* Zack Clayton vs. Matt Sydal
* Proving Ground Match: The Embassy vs. Marcus Kross, Eli Isom & Cheeseburger
