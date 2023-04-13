wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on Honorclub TV
April 13, 2023 | Posted by
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH on Honorclub TV tonight, which includes a World title match and more. The lineup features:
* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Metalik
* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* Mike Bennett vs. Darius Martin
* Skye Blue vs. Kelly Madan
* Wheeler Yuta vs. Tracy Williams
* Willow Nightingale vs. Little Mean Kathleen
* Mark Briscoe vs. Ari Daivari
* Katsuyori Shibata & Alex Coughlin vs. The WorkHorsemen
* Tony Nese vs. Stu Grayson
