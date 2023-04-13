Lineup For Tonight’s ROH on Honorclub TV

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH on Honorclub TV tonight, which includes a World title match and more. The lineup features:

* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Metalik

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* Mike Bennett vs. Darius Martin

* Skye Blue vs. Kelly Madan

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Tracy Williams

* Willow Nightingale vs. Little Mean Kathleen

* Mark Briscoe vs. Ari Daivari

* Katsuyori Shibata & Alex Coughlin vs. The WorkHorsemen

* Tony Nese vs. Stu Grayson