Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub

March 27, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH on HonorClub 3-27-25 Athena Diamante Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, with several matches announced. The lineup includes:

* Athena and Diamante team up
* Okumura vs. Dark Panther
* Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & Willie Mack vs. MxM Collection & Johnny TV
* Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno)
* Queen Aminata vs. Viva Van
* Atlantis Jr., Fuego & Titan vs. Vorador Jr., Rugido & Bárbaro Cavernario

