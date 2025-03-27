Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV tonight on HonorClub, with several matches announced. The lineup includes:

* Athena and Diamante team up

* Okumura vs. Dark Panther

* Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & Willie Mack vs. MxM Collection & Johnny TV

* Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno)

* Queen Aminata vs. Viva Van

* Atlantis Jr., Fuego & Titan vs. Vorador Jr., Rugido & Bárbaro Cavernario