Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub: ROH World Title on the Line

Ring of Honor has announced ten matches for the return of ROH TV on HonorClub tonight, including a World title match main event. The lineup includes:

* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. AR Fox

* NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Blake Christian

* Mark Briscoe vs. Slim J

* The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean)

* Christopher Daniels vs. Rohit Raju

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Woods

* The Embassy (Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage & Toa Liona) vs. Joe Keys, LSG & Rex Lawless

* Ari Daivari vs. Metalik

* Madison Rayne & Skye Blue vs. The Renegade Twins

* Willow Nightingale vs. Lady Frost