wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub: ROH World Title on the Line
March 2, 2023 | Posted by
Ring of Honor has announced ten matches for the return of ROH TV on HonorClub tonight, including a World title match main event. The lineup includes:
* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. AR Fox
* NJPW World Television Championship: Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Blake Christian
* Mark Briscoe vs. Slim J
* The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean)
* Christopher Daniels vs. Rohit Raju
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Woods
* The Embassy (Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage & Toa Liona) vs. Joe Keys, LSG & Rex Lawless
* Ari Daivari vs. Metalik
* Madison Rayne & Skye Blue vs. The Renegade Twins
* Willow Nightingale vs. Lady Frost
