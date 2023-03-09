wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub: Three Title Matches
March 9, 2023
Ring of Honor will air a new episode of ROH TV on HonorClub today, with three title matches and more. The lineup includes:
* ROH Women’s Championship: Athena (c) vs. Willow Nightingale
* ROH World TV Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Tony Deppen
* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Timothy Thatcher
* Aussie Open vs. Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams
* Eddie Kingston vs. Ben Dejo
* Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Marcus Kross & C4
* Rush & Dralistico vs. Serpentico & Angelico
* Trish Adora vs. Billie Starkz
* Slim J & Ari Daivari vs. Jake Crist & ‘Manscout’ Jake Manning
* Claudio Castagnoli to appear