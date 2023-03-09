Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on HonorClub: Three Title Matches

Ring of Honor will air a new episode of ROH TV on HonorClub today, with three title matches and more. The lineup includes:

* ROH Women’s Championship: Athena (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

* ROH World TV Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Tony Deppen

* ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Aussie Open vs. Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams

* Eddie Kingston vs. Ben Dejo

* Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Marcus Kross & C4

* Rush & Dralistico vs. Serpentico & Angelico

* Trish Adora vs. Billie Starkz

* Slim J & Ari Daivari vs. Jake Crist & ‘Manscout’ Jake Manning

* Claudio Castagnoli to appear