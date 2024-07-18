wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s ROH TV on Honorclub

July 18, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor is set to debut a new episode tonight on HonorClub TV as the build continues for ROH Death Before Dishonor. The lineup includes:

* Lights Out Match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Diamante
* Queen Aminata in action
* Red Velvet in action
* Athena and Billie Starkz to speak
* Cage of Agony (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, Toa Liona) in action

