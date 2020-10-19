wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s ‘Season Premiere’ Of RAW

October 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Keith Lee Braun Strowman WWE RAW

WWE has announced several matches and segments for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will serve as the “season premiere.” They include

* RAW Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Lana
* Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee
* Elias’ “Concert for the Ages”
* New Firefly Fun House.

