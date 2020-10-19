wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s ‘Season Premiere’ Of RAW
October 19, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced several matches and segments for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will serve as the “season premiere.” They include
* RAW Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Lana
* Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee
* Elias’ “Concert for the Ages”
* New Firefly Fun House.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Rates Goldberg a ‘0/10’ Worker, Recalls Kick That Ended His Career
- Paul Heyman on Why He Was Removed As Head of Raw Creative, Relationship With Vince McMahon
- GCW Promoter Addresses Allegations of Sexual Misconduct Against Logan Stunt
- Jim Ross Recalls The McMahon Family Firing Him On RAW In 2005, Vince McMahon’s “Personal Animosity” Towards Him