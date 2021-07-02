wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown Includes A Last Man Standing Match
July 2, 2021 | Posted by
Tonight’s episode of Smackdown will feature a huge match as the rivalry between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens gets revisited once again. The two will battle in a Last Man Standing match which will also be a Money in the Bank qualifying match.
Meanwhile, Edge will make an appearance to comment on his match with Roman Reigns at the PPV after he returned last week to attack him.
