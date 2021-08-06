Lineup For Tonight’s Special Episode of AEW Dark, Will Air on Fridays From Now On

All Elite Wrestling will present a special episode of AEW Dark tonight on Youtube at 10 PM ET. The announcement also noted that Dark will be airing on Fridays from now on. The lineup includes:

* Lucha Bros vs. Sage Scott & Jake St. Patrick

* Kris Statlander vs. Leila Grey

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Peter Avalon

* Jurassic Express vs. D3 & Ryzin

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jora Johl

* Julia Hart vs. Angelica Risk

* Lance Archer vs. Tre Lamar

* Abadon vs. Kelsey Heather

* Dante Martin & Sydal Brothers vs. Darian Bengston, Vary Morales, & Aaron Frye

* Ethan Page vs. Baron Black

* Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solow vs. The Gunn Club

