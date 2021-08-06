wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Special Episode of AEW Dark, Will Air on Fridays From Now On
All Elite Wrestling will present a special episode of AEW Dark tonight on Youtube at 10 PM ET. The announcement also noted that Dark will be airing on Fridays from now on. The lineup includes:
* Lucha Bros vs. Sage Scott & Jake St. Patrick
* Kris Statlander vs. Leila Grey
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Peter Avalon
* Jurassic Express vs. D3 & Ryzin
* Orange Cassidy vs. Jora Johl
* Julia Hart vs. Angelica Risk
* Lance Archer vs. Tre Lamar
* Abadon vs. Kelsey Heather
* Dante Martin & Sydal Brothers vs. Darian Bengston, Vary Morales, & Aaron Frye
* Ethan Page vs. Baron Black
* Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solow vs. The Gunn Club
Starting TONIGHT Friday nights mean #AEW is on every Friday from now on and GM @TonyKhan has booked a special Friday night #AEWDark for TONIGHT at 10/9c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/KdLRxiW4vB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2021
Tonight on a special Friday night #AEWDark:
– @strillmonger & @BangerangJake v @PENTAELZEROM & @ReyFenixMx w/ @ontheairalex
– @angelica_risk v @TheJuliaHart
– @TheEmpBruh v @OfficialEGO
– @PAvalon v @FrankieKazarian
Watch #AEWDark TONIGHT at 10/9c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/LzkhDNGgxk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2021
#IWGP US Champion The Murderhawk Monster @LanceHoyt is in action against @TreLaMar_ with @JakeSnakeDDT on commentary on a special Friday edition of #AEWDark TONIGHT at 10/9c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/Nv1VYkot3F
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note on WWE And Impact Stars Backstage at This Week’s AEW Dynamite
- Chris Jericho Says He Knows ‘Nothing’ About CM Punk Coming to AEW
- Bray Wyatt Reportedly Was On Hiatus Due To ‘Undisclosed Physical Ailment’ Prior To Release
- Cassie Lee Says Her WWE Release Broke Her Heart, Blames Herself For IIconics Split