Lineup For Tonight’s Special Road Rager Episode of AEW Dynamite

July 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Road Rager Dynamite

AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight, which will be the first episode on the road since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The special episode is called Road Rager and includes the following:

* South Beach Strap Match: QT Marshall (w/ Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) vs. Cody Rhodes
* Street Fight for AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo
* Andrade el Idolo vs. Matt Sydal
* Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz (w/ Konnan) vs. Wardlow & FTR (w/ Tully Blanchard)
* Kris Statlander & Orange Cassidy vs. The Bunny & The Blade
* Jim Ross has a sit down interview with Ethan Page & Darby Allin
* MJF and Chris Jericho go face-to-face

