Lineup For Tonight’s Special Road Rager Episode of AEW Dynamite

AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight, which will be the first episode on the road since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The special episode is called Road Rager and includes the following:

* South Beach Strap Match: QT Marshall (w/ Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) vs. Cody Rhodes

* Street Fight for AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo

* Andrade el Idolo vs. Matt Sydal

* Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz (w/ Konnan) vs. Wardlow & FTR (w/ Tully Blanchard)

* Kris Statlander & Orange Cassidy vs. The Bunny & The Blade

* Jim Ross has a sit down interview with Ethan Page & Darby Allin

* MJF and Chris Jericho go face-to-face