Lineup For Tonight’s Special Thanksgiving Episode of AEW Dynamite

November 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

AEW is headed back to Chicago for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which will feature a huge 8-man tag team match and more. The show includes:

* Cody Rhodes, the Lucha Brothers & PAC vs. Malakai Black, Andrade el Idolo & FTR
* AEW TBS Championship Tournament: Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter
* Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana
* CM Punk vs. QT Marshall

