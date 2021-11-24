wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Special Thanksgiving Episode of AEW Dynamite
November 24, 2021 | Posted by
AEW is headed back to Chicago for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which will feature a huge 8-man tag team match and more. The show includes:
* Cody Rhodes, the Lucha Brothers & PAC vs. Malakai Black, Andrade el Idolo & FTR
* AEW TBS Championship Tournament: Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter
* Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana
* CM Punk vs. QT Marshall
