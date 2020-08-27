8-Man Tag Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup

UPDATE: AEW has now announced that there will be an eight-man tag team match on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The Lucha Brothers will team with the Butcher and the Blade (w/ Eddie Kingston) to face Joey Janela, Sonny Kiss, Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. It will be Pillman’s Dynamite debut.

Original: After being preempted last night due to the NBA Playoffs (which ended up not airing), AEW Dynamite has a special Thursday night time slot tonight on TNT. You can see the lineup below, which will see AEW continue the build to All Out on September 5.

* Tag Team Gauntlet For Shot At All Out: The Natural Nightmares vs. The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends vs. FTR

* Jon Moxley and MJF sign contract for All Out

* Tables Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

* Handicap Match: Big Swole vs. Britt Baker, Reba and Penelope Ford

* Brodie Lee’s TNT title win celebration

* Update on Cody’s condition

* Chris Jericho returns to commentary