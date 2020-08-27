wrestling / News
8-Man Tag Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup
UPDATE: AEW has now announced that there will be an eight-man tag team match on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The Lucha Brothers will team with the Butcher and the Blade (w/ Eddie Kingston) to face Joey Janela, Sonny Kiss, Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. It will be Pillman’s Dynamite debut.
Original: After being preempted last night due to the NBA Playoffs (which ended up not airing), AEW Dynamite has a special Thursday night time slot tonight on TNT. You can see the lineup below, which will see AEW continue the build to All Out on September 5.
* Tag Team Gauntlet For Shot At All Out: The Natural Nightmares vs. The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends vs. FTR
* Jon Moxley and MJF sign contract for All Out
* Tables Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
* Handicap Match: Big Swole vs. Britt Baker, Reba and Penelope Ford
* Brodie Lee’s TNT title win celebration
* Update on Cody’s condition
* Chris Jericho returns to commentary
More Trending Stories
- Bayley Challenges Renee Young to Return to Face Her at Raw Underground, Young Responds
- First Baby Photos For The Bella Twins’ Sons, Names Revealed
- Ryback On How Triple H Told Him John Cena Is Last Marquee Name WWE Will Ever Have, Predicts AEW Will Surpass WWE In TV Ratings Within 18 Months
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Didn’t Like The Fiend – Vince McMahon Segment on Smackdown, His Advice For Kevin Dunn, His Thoughts on ThunderDome