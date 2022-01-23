wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s The WRLD on GCW PPV
GCW presents The WRLD on GCW from the Hammerstein Ballroom tonight on PPV and FITE TV, and the final card is online. You can see the lineup below for the show:
* GCW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Homicide
* Open Challenge for GCW World Tag Team Championship: The Briscoes vs. TBA
* Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match: PCO vs. Lio Rush vs. Tony Deppen vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Alex ColonWinner can choose any match at any time.
* ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Blake Christian
* Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy
* Matt Cardona with Chelsea Green vs. Joey Janela
* Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch
* Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid, ASF) vs. Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita, Arez)
Kickoff Shows:
* Pabst Blue Ribbon Scramble Match: Jack Cartwheel vs. Dante Leon vs. Grim Reefer vs. Ninja Mack vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alex Zayne
* Pabst Blue Ribbon Battle Royal: Participants TBA
411 will have live coverage of tonight’s show.
