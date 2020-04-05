Lineup For Tonight’s WrestleMania 36 Night Two Card

WWE is set to present the second night of WrestleMania 36 tonight, with nine matches set to take place. The lineup for the show is below. It will air from WWE Network tonight starting at 7 PM ET, with the Kickoff Show starting at 6 PM ET. 411’s live coverage for the show starts at 5:30 PM ET.

* WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

* Firefly Funhouse Match: John Cena vs ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

* Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton

* RAW Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza & Austin Theory

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi

* Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

* Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

* Kickoff Show Match: Natalya vs. Liv Morgan