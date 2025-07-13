wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Evolution
WWE Evolution takes place tonight, with the final card standing at seven matches. You can see the card below for tonight’s event, which takes place in Atlanta, Georgia and airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally:
* Women’s World Championship Match: Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Jordynne Grace
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. The Kabuki Warriors
* Women’s Battle Royale: Nia Jax, Stephanie Vaquer, Nikki Bella, Ivy Nile, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, Kelani Jordan, Lash Legend, Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, Zelina Vega, Giulia, Candice LeRae, B-Fab, Michin, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Alba Fyre
* Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
