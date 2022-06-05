Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Hell in a Cell

WWE Hell in a Cell takes place tonight in Chicago, Illinois and the full card stands at seven matches. You can check out the final card (barring last minute announcements) below for the show, which airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

411 will have live coverage of the event starting tonight at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT.

* Hell in a Cell Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin’ Rollins

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

* WWE United States Championship Match: Theory vs. Mustafa Ali

* No Holds Barred Match: Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

* Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP

* Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

* Finn Bálor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan vs. The Judgment Day