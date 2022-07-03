Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Live Event in Tuscon, Arizona

WWE has a Sunday Stunner live event set for tonight in Tuscon, Arizona featuring Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and more. The show has the following card announced:

* Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Carmella vs. Becky Lynch

* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

* Appearances by Bobby Lashley, Gunther, New Day, and more.