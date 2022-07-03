wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Live Event in Tuscon, Arizona
July 3, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has a Sunday Stunner live event set for tonight in Tuscon, Arizona featuring Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and more. The show has the following card announced:
* Riddle vs. Seth Rollins
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Carmella vs. Becky Lynch
* Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
* Appearances by Bobby Lashley, Gunther, New Day, and more.
