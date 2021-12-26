Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Live Events in Madison Square Garden, Tampa

WWE is beginning its holiday tour with shows in Madison Square Garden and Tampa, Florida tonight, and the cards are available. You can see the lineups below for the shows, with PWInsider reporting that there may be changes to the MSG card due to the COVID-19 positive tests earlier in the week:

Madison Square Garden

* WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

* Raw Women’s Championship Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

* Appearances by RK-Bro, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Queen Zelina, AJ Styles, Omos, Damian Priest, Rey Mysterio, The Street Profits, The Miz, Rhea Ripley and more.

Tampa, Florida – Amalie Arena

* Drew McIntyre and The New Day vs. Roman Reigns and The Usos

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Street Fight: Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks

* Appearances by Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, Cesaro, Ricochet, Shayna Baszler and Natalya.