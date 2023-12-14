Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Main Event, MLW Fusion and NJPW on AXS

In addition to a new Impact Wrestling, there are also new episodes tonight of MLW Fusion, WWE Main Event and NJPW on AXS TV.

NJPW includes the following matches from Power Struggle:

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori

* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls

Tonight’s WWE Main Event features:

* Natalya vs. Elektra Lopez

* Von Wagner vs. Edris Enofe

Finally, MLW Fusion includes:

* MLW National Openweight Championship: Rickey Shane Page (c) vs. AKIRA

* MLW Featherweight Championship: Janai Kai (c) vs. Delmi Exo vs. Tiara James

* Kevin Blackwood vs. TJ Crawford

* Tony Deppen vs. Nojo Kitano

* Battle Royal