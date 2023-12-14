wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Main Event, MLW Fusion and NJPW on AXS
In addition to a new Impact Wrestling, there are also new episodes tonight of MLW Fusion, WWE Main Event and NJPW on AXS TV.
NJPW includes the following matches from Power Struggle:
* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori
* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls
Tonight’s WWE Main Event features:
* Natalya vs. Elektra Lopez
* Von Wagner vs. Edris Enofe
Finally, MLW Fusion includes:
* MLW National Openweight Championship: Rickey Shane Page (c) vs. AKIRA
* MLW Featherweight Championship: Janai Kai (c) vs. Delmi Exo vs. Tiara James
* Kevin Blackwood vs. TJ Crawford
* Tony Deppen vs. Nojo Kitano
* Battle Royal