Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Main Event, MLW Fusion & NJPW on AXS TV
There’s a lot of wrestling content tonight with new episodes of WWE Main Event on Hulu, MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV and NJPW on AXS TV.
New Japan on AXS will continue its look at Wrestle Kingdom 17, with IWGP World Champion Jay White defending against Kazuchika Okada.
WWE Main Event will include:
* Zoey Stark vs. Dana Brooke
* Dexter Lumis vs. Charlie Dempsey
Finally, MLW Fusion will feature:
* MLW Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Trish Adora
* Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K
* Cesar Duran reveals latest Luchador signing
