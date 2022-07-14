Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT UK and MLW Fusion

In addition to a new Impact Wrestling tonight on AXS TV, there will also be new episodes of WWE NXT UK on Peacock and MLW: Fusion on BeIN Sports. NXT UK includes:

* NXT UK Heritage Cup: Noam Dar (c) vs. Mark Coffey

* Oliver Carter vs. Teoman

* Stevie Turner vs. Amale

Tonight’s MLW: Fusion will feature Alexander Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday for the MLW Championship from Kings of Colosseum 2022.