wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT UK and MLW Fusion
July 14, 2022 | Posted by
In addition to a new Impact Wrestling tonight on AXS TV, there will also be new episodes of WWE NXT UK on Peacock and MLW: Fusion on BeIN Sports. NXT UK includes:
* NXT UK Heritage Cup: Noam Dar (c) vs. Mark Coffey
* Oliver Carter vs. Teoman
* Stevie Turner vs. Amale
Tonight’s MLW: Fusion will feature Alexander Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday for the MLW Championship from Kings of Colosseum 2022.
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Claims That Santana and Ortiz Are Not On Good Terms
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star
- Jade Cargill Shuts Down Stokely Hathaway Over Eddie Kingston Comment, Dax Harwood Weighs In
- Eric Bischoff On Dennis Rodman Wrestling At WCW Bash At The Beach 1997, Rodman’s Training For The Match