Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT UK, MLW Fusion and NJPW on AXS TV

In addition to a new episode of Impact Wrestling tonight, there will also be new episodes of WWE NXT UK on Peacock, NJPW on AXS TV and MLW Fusion on Youtube/BeIN Sports.

NXT UK will include a dog collar match between Wild Boar and Eddie Dennis.

MLW Fusion will feature a Bunkhouse Brawl between 5150 and the Von Erichs.

Finally, NJPW on AXS TV includes the following:

* Vacant IWGP US Heavyweight Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Jeff Cobb and Great O-Khan (c) vs. YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale.