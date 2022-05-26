Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT UK, MLW Fusion and NJPW on AXS TV

In addition to a new episode of Impact Wrestling tonight, there will also be new episodes of WWE NXT UK on Peacock, NJPW on AXS TV and MLW Fusion on Youtube/BeIN Sports. NXT UK includes:

* Heritage Cup Rules: Charlie Dempsey vs. A-Kid

* Lash Legend vs. Emilia McKenzie

NJPW on AXS includes matches from Wrestling Dontaku:

* NEVER Openweight Championship: EVIL (c) vs. Tama Tonga

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: El Desperado (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori

Finally, MLW Fusion includes:

* Alex Hammerstone vs. Cesar Duran

* Microman, Aerostar & El Dragon vs. Arez, TJP & Mini Abismo Negro

* Davey Richards vs. Danny Rivera

* The Von Erichs, Mads Krugger and King Muerte to also appear