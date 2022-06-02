wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT UK, MLW Fusion and NJPW on AXS TV
June 2, 2022 | Posted by
In addition to a new episode of Impact Wrestling tonight, there will also be new episodes of WWE NXT UK on Peacock, NJPW on AXS TV and MLW Fusion on Youtube/BeIN Sports. NXT UK includes:
* NXT UK Tag Team Championship: Moustache Mountain (c) vs. Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith vs. Die Familie
NJPW on AXS includes from Wrestling Dontaku:
* IWGP US Heavyweight Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii
Finally, MLW Fusion includes:
* nZo vs. KC Navarro
* Flamita vs. Bandido
* Los Parks vs. Gangrel & Pagano
