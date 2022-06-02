Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT UK, MLW Fusion and NJPW on AXS TV

In addition to a new episode of Impact Wrestling tonight, there will also be new episodes of WWE NXT UK on Peacock, NJPW on AXS TV and MLW Fusion on Youtube/BeIN Sports. NXT UK includes:

* NXT UK Tag Team Championship: Moustache Mountain (c) vs. Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith vs. Die Familie

NJPW on AXS includes from Wrestling Dontaku:

* IWGP US Heavyweight Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Finally, MLW Fusion includes:

* nZo vs. KC Navarro

* Flamita vs. Bandido

* Los Parks vs. Gangrel & Pagano