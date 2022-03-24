Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT UK, MLW Fusion and NJPW on AXS TV

In addition to a new episode of Impact Wrestling, there will also be new episodes of WWE NXT UK on Peacock, MLW Fusion on Youtube and NJPW on AXS TV.

NXT UK will feature NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura defending against Isla Dawn.

NJPW on AXS TV will IWGP World Champion Kazuchika Okada defending against Tetsuya Naito from the February 20 New Years Golden Series from Sapporo, Japan.

MLW Fusion includes:

* Stairway to Hell: Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu

* Gangrel to debut

* Killer Kross returns

* If Alex Hammerstone doesn’t appear, Cesar Duran will strip him of the title.