Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT UK, NJPW on AXS and MLW Fusion

June 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT UK Logo Image Credit: WWE

In addition to a new episode of Impact Wrestling tonight, there will also be new episodes of WWE NXT UK on Peacock, NJPW on AXS TV and MLW Fusion on Youtube/BeIN Sports. NXT UK includes:

* Noam Dar & Sha Samuels vs. Wolfgang & Damon Kemp
* Trent Seven talks about his future.

NJPW on AXS includes:

* Best of the Super Junior 29 Final: Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado

Finally, MLW Fusion includes:

* MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead

