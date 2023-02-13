Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley Contract Signing and More

WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight, which will be the last show before Saturday’s Elimination Chamber PPV. The show includes:

* Asuka, Nikki Cross & Carmella vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan & Natalya

* The Miz vs. Rick Boogs

* Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have a contract signing

* Seth Rollins appears on MizTV