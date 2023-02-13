wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley Contract Signing and More
February 13, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight, which will be the last show before Saturday’s Elimination Chamber PPV. The show includes:
* Asuka, Nikki Cross & Carmella vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan & Natalya
* The Miz vs. Rick Boogs
* Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have a contract signing
* Seth Rollins appears on MizTV
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From Last Week’s AEW Dynamite & Rampage TV Tapings, MJF’s Promo, Talent Visa Issues
- Kevin Sullivan Recalls Haku Shaking Off Being Hit With a Cinder Block Thrown From a Roof
- Arn Anderson Recalls His First Impressions Of a Steve Austin, Compares Austin To Ivan Koloff
- Mick Foley Names His Mt. Rushmore Of Play-By-Play Announcers, Recalls the Birth Of ‘Bang Bang’