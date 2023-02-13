wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley Contract Signing and More

February 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight, which will be the last show before Saturday’s Elimination Chamber PPV. The show includes:

* Asuka, Nikki Cross & Carmella vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan & Natalya
* The Miz vs. Rick Boogs
* Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have a contract signing
* Seth Rollins appears on MizTV

