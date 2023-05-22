wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar In The Same Building
May 22, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW tonight, the go-home show for this Saturday’s Night of Champions event. Here is the current lineup:
* Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & TBD vs. Imperium
* Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will both be in the same building
* Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch have a contract signing
