Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Final Stop Before Money in the Bank
June 26, 2023
WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW tonight, which will be the final show before Saturday’s Money in the Bank PPV. The lineup includes:
* Seth Rollins updates fans on his condition before Money in the Bank
* Dominik Mysterio addresses Cody Rhodes
* Women’s Money in the Bank Summit
