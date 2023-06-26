wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Final Stop Before Money in the Bank

June 26, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW tonight, which will be the final show before Saturday’s Money in the Bank PPV. The lineup includes:

* Seth Rollins updates fans on his condition before Money in the Bank
* Dominik Mysterio addresses Cody Rhodes
* Women’s Money in the Bank Summit

