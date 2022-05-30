wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Go-Home Show For Hell in A Cell
WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight in Des Moines, the final episode before the Hell in a Cell PPV next Sunday. It includes the following:
* Championship Contenders Match: Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Usos
* Bianca Belair vs. Asuka
* Bobby Lashley, Omos and MVP have a contract signing for Hell in a Cell
* Cody Rhodes responds to Seth Rollins’ attack
* Lacey Evans vs. TBD
