wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes Face-Off With Goldberg and Bobby Lashley

August 16, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW

WWE will hold the final episode of RAW before Summerslam this Saturday, with a final face-off between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Goldberg. The episode emanates from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The lineup includes:

* Bobby Lashley and Goldberg face off
* Randy Orton vs. Omos
* Drew McIntyre vs. Veer and Shanky

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Raw, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading