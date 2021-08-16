wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes Face-Off With Goldberg and Bobby Lashley
August 16, 2021 | Posted by
WWE will hold the final episode of RAW before Summerslam this Saturday, with a final face-off between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Goldberg. The episode emanates from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The lineup includes:
* Bobby Lashley and Goldberg face off
* Randy Orton vs. Omos
* Drew McIntyre vs. Veer and Shanky
