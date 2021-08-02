wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes Return of Goldberg and More
August 2, 2021 | Posted by
WWE will continue to build Summerslam with tonight’s episode of RAW, which will feature the return of Bill Goldberg. Goldberg last appeared two weeks ago, challenging Bobby Lashley for the WWE title. The lineup includes:
* No Holds Barred: Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair
* Omos vs. Riddle
* Goldberg to return
* Randy Orton to appear
Dark matches advertised locally include Flair vs. Nikki vs. Rhea Ripley, as well as Randy Orton, Riddle and Drew Mcintyre vs. Lashley, Omos and AJ Styles.
