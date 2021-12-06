wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes Steel Cage Match
December 6, 2021 | Posted by
After two cage matches last night NXT Wargames, WWE will have another one on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. That match will be a non-title one between WWE Champion Big E and Kevin Owens. You can find the lineup below:
* Steel Cage Match: Big E vs. Kevin Owens
* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan
* MizTV featuring Edge
