wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes US Title Match
February 20, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of RAW, which includes a United States title match and more. The lineup includes:
* WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Edge
* Dolph Ziggler vs. Mustafa Ali
More Trending Stories
- Sami Zayn Feels ‘Detached’ After WWE Elimination Chamber, Talks Smackdown Promo
- Arn Anderson Recalls Ric Flair’s WCW Departure, Jim Herd Dismissing Midnight Express
- Jey Uso Sparks Speculation Ahead of Elimination Chamber With New Social Media Pic
- Cody Rhodes Says Vince McMahon Wanted To Give Dusty Rhodes the Hulk Hogan Treatment