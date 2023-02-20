wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes US Title Match

February 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of RAW, which includes a United States title match and more. The lineup includes:

* WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Edge
* Dolph Ziggler vs. Mustafa Ali

