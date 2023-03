WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight from Boston, which will feature the return of John Cena and more. The lineup includes:

* Sami Zayn vs. Jimmy Uso

* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

* Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

* Seth Rollins and Logan Paul go face-to-face

* John Cena returns