wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: New Women’s Tag Team Champions to be Crowned
May 29, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight at the MVP Arena in Albany, which includes a women’s tag team title match. The lineup features:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville vs. Damage CTRL
* Money in the Bank qualifying matches begin
