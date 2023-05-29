Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: New Women’s Tag Team Champions to be Crowned

May 29, 2023 | Posted by

WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight at the MVP Arena in Albany, which includes a women’s tag team title match. The lineup features:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville vs. Damage CTRL

* Money in the Bank qualifying matches begin