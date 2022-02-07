wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Riddle Battles Seth Rollins, Lita Returns, More
February 7, 2022 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW tonight as they continue the build for Elimination Chamber on February 19. That will include a match between two of the men inside the structure, Seth Rollins and Riddle, facing each other one-on-one. Here is the lineup:
* Seth Rollins vs. Riddle
* Quiz-Bowl featuring Alpha Academy and RK-Bro
* Lita to appear
