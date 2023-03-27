Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Solo Sikoa Battles Cody Rhodes

WWE will present the final Monday Night RAW before Wrestlemania 39 tonight, with Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in the main event. The lineup includes:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

* Braun Strowman, Ricochet & the Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy & The Viking Raiders

* MizTV with Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch

* Brock Lesnar & Omos weigh-in