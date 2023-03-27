wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Solo Sikoa Battles Cody Rhodes
March 27, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present the final Monday Night RAW before Wrestlemania 39 tonight, with Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in the main event. The lineup includes:
* Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa
* Braun Strowman, Ricochet & the Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy & The Viking Raiders
* MizTV with Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch
* Brock Lesnar & Omos weigh-in
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Defends Tony Khan’s Booking of AEW, Says It’s a Collaboration Between Khan & the Talent
- Cody Rhodes Shares Message Regarding WrestleMania 39, Shares Photo of Ring Belt
- Notes On Thought Process Behind WWE Selecting Certain Cities For PPV Events
- CM Punk Jokes About Making ‘Gay Love’ To Shawn Michaels In Deleted Instagram Post