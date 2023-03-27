wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Solo Sikoa Battles Cody Rhodes

March 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present the final Monday Night RAW before Wrestlemania 39 tonight, with Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in the main event. The lineup includes:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa
* Braun Strowman, Ricochet & the Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy & The Viking Raiders
* MizTV with Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch
* Brock Lesnar & Omos weigh-in

