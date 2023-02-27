Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Women’s Tag Team Title Match

WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight, which includes a match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The lineup features:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Damage CTRL (c) vs. Becky Lynch & Lita

* Asuka vs. Carmella

* Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven

* Wrestlemania edition of MizTV

* Will Brock Lesnar accept the challenge of Omos?