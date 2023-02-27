wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Women’s Tag Team Title Match
February 27, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight, which includes a match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The lineup features:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Damage CTRL (c) vs. Becky Lynch & Lita
* Asuka vs. Carmella
* Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven
* Wrestlemania edition of MizTV
* Will Brock Lesnar accept the challenge of Omos?
