Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Women’s Tag Team Titles on the Line

WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW tonight, with several matches already announced, including a title match. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz

* Battle Royal to determine #1 contender for Intercontinental title

* GUNTHER makes RAW debut

* Cody Rhodes to appear

* Becky Lynch to comment on Trish Stratus