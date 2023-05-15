wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Women’s Tag Team Titles on the Line
May 15, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW tonight, with several matches already announced, including a title match. The lineup includes:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz
* Battle Royal to determine #1 contender for Intercontinental title
* GUNTHER makes RAW debut
* Cody Rhodes to appear
* Becky Lynch to comment on Trish Stratus
