Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: World Heavyweight Title Tournament Begins

May 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW tonight, which will feature the first night of the World Heavyweight title tournament. The matches haven’t been announced, but the RAW side will include Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Damian Priest and The Miz.

* World Heavyweight Title Tournament RAW Finals: TBD vs. TBD
* World Heavyweight Title Tournament: TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD
* World Heavyweight Title Tournament: TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD
* Fallout from WWE Backlash

