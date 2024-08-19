wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW
August 19, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, with a women’s tag team title match and more. The lineup includes:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (c) vs. Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark
* New Day & Odyssey Jones vs. The Final Testament
* Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne
* Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine Dupri
* CM Punk to send message to Drew McIntyre
* Randy Orton to appear
