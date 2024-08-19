Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, with a women’s tag team title match and more. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (c) vs. Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

* New Day & Odyssey Jones vs. The Final Testament

* Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

* Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine Dupri

* CM Punk to send message to Drew McIntyre

* Randy Orton to appear