Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE is set to air a new episode of Smackdown tonight, which will feature the return of Roman Reigns and more. The lineup includes:

* #1 Contender Tag Team Gauntlet: LWO (Cruz del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Brawling Brutes (Sheamus & Ridge Holland) vs. The OC (Gallows & Anderson) vs. The Street Profits

* Mia Yim & AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross & Scarlett

* Zelina Vega vs. IYO SKY

* Roman Reigns returns

* The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Charlotte Flair