wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

July 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 7-18-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE Smackdown airs tonight on USA Network, and the lineup for the show has been kept brief thus far. Only one thing has been announced thus far for the show, which airs live from San Antonio, Texas as the company continues its build to SummerSlam:

* John Cena and Cody Rhodes Face-to-Face Contract Signing For WWE SummerSlam

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading