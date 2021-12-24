wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown and 205 Live

December 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE will present new episodes of both WWE Smackdown and 205 Live tonight with Smackdown being taped last week in Chicago. You can find spoilers here.

Smackdown will include:

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Toni Storm
* Miracle on 31st Street Fight: The Usos & Madcap Moss vs. The New Day & Drew McIntyre
* Paul Heyman speaks
* 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match for Intercontinental title shot: Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak vs. Sheamus vs. Shanky vs. Ricochet vs. Mansoor vs. Angel vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Humberto vs. Erik vs. Ivar

205 Live will feature:

* Solo Sikoa vs. Ru Feng
* Ivy Nile vs. Fallon Henley
* Andre Chase vs. Damon Kemp

