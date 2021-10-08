Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown and 205 Live

WWE will run the ‘Season Premiere’ of Smackdown tonight on FOX, and will follow that up with a new episode of 205 Live on Peacock. Smackdown includes:

* King of the Ring First Round: Sami Zayn vs. Rey Mysterio

* Queen’s Crown First Round: Liv Morgan vs. Carmella

* Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair sign contract for Crown Jewel

Meanwhile 205 Live features:

* Sarray vs. Amari Miller

* Creed Brothers vs. Demetri Jackson & Andrew Lockhart

* Grayson Waller vs. Trey Baxter