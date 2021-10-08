wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown and 205 Live
WWE will run the ‘Season Premiere’ of Smackdown tonight on FOX, and will follow that up with a new episode of 205 Live on Peacock. Smackdown includes:
* King of the Ring First Round: Sami Zayn vs. Rey Mysterio
* Queen’s Crown First Round: Liv Morgan vs. Carmella
* Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair sign contract for Crown Jewel
Meanwhile 205 Live features:
* Sarray vs. Amari Miller
* Creed Brothers vs. Demetri Jackson & Andrew Lockhart
* Grayson Waller vs. Trey Baxter
